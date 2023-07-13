JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After 92 years, an area jubilee has perfected the recipe for providing summer fun to people of all ages.
The annual Ferndale Firemen’s Jubilee will be held from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Monday through July 21 and 4 to 11 p.m. July 22 at the festival grounds along Ferndale Avenue.
“It’s a tradition, and our goal is to make it to 100 years and that will make it the longest running fire company jubilee event in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Ralph Boyle, treasurer of the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Association and festival co-chairman.
“This also is our fundraiser for the year, and we make enough money in this one week that we don’t have to go and have sub sales and T-shirt sales to fund our organization.”
An opening ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.
“We always do an opening ceremony where we raise the flag and play that national anthem,” Boyle said.
Bartlebaugh Amusements will provide rides, games and concession stands with carnival fare.
“There will be 12 to 15 rides,” Boyle said.
“This will be our 32nd year with them as our amusement provider. They love coming into this area for this event every year.”
A fireworks show by Pyrotechnic Artists will light up the night sky at 10:15 p.m. July 22.
“The show is a big hit for us to close out the jubilee on Saturday night,” Boyle said.
“It’s a very nice professional show and one of the better ones in the area that go off in the summertime. Where they are set off across from the grounds, everybody can see them and the noise is amped up because we have the hillside right there.”
The kitchen will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through July 21 and 1 to 11 p.m. July 22.
Attendees can enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, kielbasa, hot sausage, haluski, chicken tenders and french fries.
“This is a menu that we’ve perfected over the years that goes well with our event,” Boyle said.
There will be a week-long 50/50 raffle with the winner being drawn at the conclusion of the fireworks show. The winner doesn’t need to be present.
In addition, there will be limited games of chance.
“This is a family-oriented event, and we’d like to see people come out and enjoy it,” Boyle said.
“Instead of traveling to Kennywood or Idlewild, they get to have the rides and amusements right here locally.”
One-price ride bracelets will be $16 each night.
Rides and games will open two hours early on July 22 for $16.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the jubilee can call 814-322-5347, 814-525-4011 or 814-288-3729.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Ferndale-Volunteer-Fire-Association-230324282489.
