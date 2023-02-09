WINDBER, Pa. – This fundraiser ball will ensure that a meal program continues to feed the community.
The 13th annual Red Rose Ball will be held from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Windber Community Building, 1605 Graham Ave., Windber. The event will benefit Windber Area Community Kitchen, an all-volunteer nonprofit group that serves monthly meals to area residents.
Free meals are served from 4 to 6 p.m. on select Saturdays each month at Windber Calvary United Methodist Church, 1800 Stockholm Ave.
“Our primary objective of the kitchen is to serve community meals,” said Michael Kovatich, a WACK board member. “Anybody is welcome to come into those meals, and we’re now seeing between 300 to 400 people typically at a meal.”
He said the event is a way to thank the community for its continued support.
“This is our chance to celebrate and reflect what we’ve accomplished during the year and recognize the folks who have supported us on a regular basis,” Kovatich said.
Sean Eiler, of WJAC-TV, will serve as master of ceremonies.
The semiformal event will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:45 p.m.
Flair of Country Catering & Event Planning will cater the dinner, which will feature apple and brown sugar roasted pork loin, homemade chicken cordon bleu, rosemary roasted red potatoes, freshly steamed green beans, house salad and dinner rolls and a variety of desserts.
DJ Jack Labarko will provide dancing music.
Those interested can have a commemorative picture taken at the photo booth. In addition, there will be a silent auction, a basket raffle with items donated from the community, and a 50/50.
A mystery prize will be provided by D.C. Goldsmithing.
“It’ll be something unique from their jewelry collection,” Kovatich said.
In addition, a portion of ticket sales will go toward the WACK Packs backpack program, which provides nonperishable snacks throughout the school year for qualifying children in Windber Area School District.
“This is in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, and it’s all quality food,” Kovatich said. “There’s about 90 students enrolled right now.”
Tickets are $45 per person or $80 per couple. They can be purchased by calling 814-509-6551 or online at www.facebook.com/windber.kitchen.
A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.