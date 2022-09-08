EBENSBURG, Pa. – The 130th annual American Legion County Fair continues through Saturday at the Cambria County Fairgrounds, 833 N. Julian St., along old U.S. Route 219, one mile north of Ebensburg.
Fairgoers will see farm equipment, animal displays, rides, food vendors and demolition derbies.
“The fair is more of a reunion and a family gathering, and you get to see people you haven’t seen in a year,” said Darrell Jones, fair manager.
Grandstand shows will include six-cylinder demo derby at 7 p.m. Thursday; eight-cylinder demo derby at 7 p.m. Friday; and KSR Motorsports Night of Fire and Destruction Monster Truck Show at 8 p.m. Saturday.
“The demo derbies are one of the biggest draws and it is usually standing room only, so you want to come early,” Jones said.
“The monster truck show has been the best thing we’ve brought in for the last seven or eight years. That is wall-to-wall packed with people to see that.”
Rides will open at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon Saturday.
The Wall of Death will feature a motorcycle and go-kart show offering three performances a day throughout the fair.
New this year in the midway will be Cow Town, where youngsters will be able to milk cows.
The $10 one-price ticket includes parking, rides, grandstand shows, livestock and agriculture events and exhibits.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.cambriacofair.com.
