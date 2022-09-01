EBENSBURG, Pa. – The 130th annual American Legion County Fair will be held Sunday through Sept. 10 at the Cambria County Fairgrounds, 833 N. Julian St., along old U.S. Route 219, one mile north of Ebensburg.
Fairgoers will see farm equipment, animal displays, rides, food vendors and demolition derbies.
“The fair is more of a reunion and a family gathering, and you get to see people you haven’t seen in a year,” said Darrell Jones, fair manager.
Bullride Mania with professional riders is set for 7 p.m. Sunday.
“There’s nothing like this in the area, and you would have to go to Harrisburg to the farm show to see this,” Jones said.
Grandstand shows will include a truck pull and street stock at 5 p.m. Monday; super semi-truck pulls at 7 p.m. Tuesday; drag racing at 7 p.m. Wednesday; six-cylinder demo derby at 7 p.m. Thursday; eight-cylinder demo derby at 7 p.m. Sept. 9; and KSR Motorsports Night of Fire and Destruction Monster Truck Show at 8 p.m. Sept. 10.
“The demo derbies are one of the biggest draws and it is usually standing room only, so you want to come early,” Jones said.
“The monster truck show has been the best thing we’ve brought in for the last seven or eight years. That is wall-to-wall packed with people to see that.”
Rides will open at noon Sept. Sunday, Monday and Sept. 10 and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sept. 9.
The Wall of Death will feature a motorcycle and go-kart show offering three performances a day throughout the fair.
New this year in the midway will be Cow Town, where youngsters will be able to milk cows.
The $10 one-price ticket includes parking, rides, grandstand shows, livestock and agriculture events and exhibits.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.cambriacofair.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.