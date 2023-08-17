Area residents can come out to one of the region’s county fairs and enjoy old-fashioned family fun while supporting area farm families.
Somerset County Fair
The 123rd Somerset County Fair will be held Thursday through Aug. 26 at the fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale.
“We’re one of the older fairs in Pennsylvania, and a lot of people come out to meet up with neighbors and enjoy the day and evening,” said Dave Berkey, fair president. “We’ve made a lot of improvements this year. We have a brand-new building for exhibitors, more parking lots, revamped the race track, and we have some new lighting.”
Highlights include harness racing at 2 p.m. Aug. 17 and noon Aug. 18; power wheels derby at 5 p.m. and large-car derby at 6 p.m. Aug. 19; queen contest at 4 p.m. and farmers’ and merchants’ parade at 7 p.m. Aug. 20; small compact demo derby at 7 p.m. Aug. 21; ATV and side-by-side dirt drags at 6 p.m. Aug. 22; Rafter Z Rodeo at 6 p.m. Aug. 23; farm tractor pulls at 6 p.m. Aug. 24; pickup truck pulls and semi-pulls at 7 p.m. Aug. 25; and truck and tractor pulls at 6 p.m. Aug. 26.
“We brought harness racing back after having it gone for 60 years, and it has been an asset for us,” Berkey said. “The Rafter Z Rodeo is one of our biggest nights, and everybody has a thrill with it. They also do sheep riding for kids, and we probably get 50 kids coming out for that.”
He said derbies are popular events.
“They are a big deal and bring huge crowds,” Berkey said. “People work half the year to try and get a car together to smash.”
Livestock judging will be held daily.
Baking contests will feature apple pies, angel food cake and chocolate cake.
Chainsaw sculptor Mike Ayers will demonstrate the craft at 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 20-25. All woodcarvings will be auctioned off Aug. 25.
“It’s amazing what they can do with a chainsaw,” Berkey said.
Kiwanis Club of Somerset will hold bingo from 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 21-24; 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 25; and 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26.
Carnival rides will be open from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Aug. 21; 4 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 22; 1 to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 23; 4 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 24; 4 to 11 p.m. Aug. 25; and 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug 26.
“The fair is a good experience,” Berkey said. “There’s a lot to do and see at the fair, so we hope people will come and enjoy it and have fun.”
There will be one-price admission of $12 from Aug. 21 through 25, which includes mechanical rides and grandstand attractions. Gate admission for children younger than 3 is free.
There will be free admission to the grounds on Aug. 17 and 18.
Parking is $2 at the grandstand on a first-come, first-served basis.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.somersetcountyfairpa.com.
Indiana County Fair
The 160th annual Indiana County Fair will be held Aug. 26 through Sept. 2 at the fairgrounds at Mack Park, 750 S. Sixth St., Indiana.
“It’s a tradition, and we have such a variety that covers all ages, from the Kiddie Farm for the very young to antique tractors for the very old,” said Alton Strong, fair manager. “Community spirit has kept this fair going. It’s a reunion for a lot of people.”
He said the fair is an agricultural showcase.
“Indiana County is an agriculture community, so it’s important to show people that who come in from other areas who still have the mentality that their milk comes from the grocery store,” Strong said.
Pre-fair activities will include harness racing at 2 p.m. Aug. 24 and 25.
The fair will highlight antique tractor pulls at 9 a.m. and modified and farm tractor pulls at 7 p.m. Aug. 26; crowning of the fair queen at 5 p.m. Aug. 27; stock and gasoline and diesel 4x4 pickup pulls at 7 p.m. Aug. 28; Band Night at 7 p.m. Aug. 29; ATV drag race at 7 p.m. Aug. 30; premier showmanship contest at 6 p.m. Aug. 31; limited pro stock tractors, smoker series tractors and big rig semi-pulls at 7 p.m. Sept. 1; and stock semi-, tri-axle dump, open diesel and 4x4 pulls at 7 p.m. Sept. 2.
“This is the second year for the ATV racing, and it was really big last year and well-received,” Strong said.
Livestock judging will be held daily.
A Boone Hill Gallery chainsaw artist will be on hand.
On Aug. 31, the Cheerleading Expo Night will begin at 6 p.m.
“We get a lot of schools and cheerleading groups who participate,” Strong said. “This year, IUP will bring its cheerleading group over.”
Throughout the week, the Kiddie Farm will be available for children to engage in agricultural games and activities.
New this year will be Circus Incredible with aerial tricks.
Fair admission is $10 and includes parking, grandstand events, community stage, all buildings, access to all vendors and concessions, the Kiddie Farm and entertainment shows.
Children 2 and younger will receive free admission.
“We say people come for the noise and smoke, they come for the carnival rides and they definitely come for the variety of food,” Strong said.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.indianacountyfair.com.
American Legion County Fair
The 131st annual American Legion County Fair will be held Sept. 3-9 at the Cambria County Fairgrounds, 833 N. Julian St., along old U.S. Route 219, one mile north of Ebensburg.
Fairgoers will see farm equipment, animal displays, rides, food vendors and demolition derbies.
“The fair is like a family reunion, and it’s a place where you see people you know you wouldn’t see again until next year at the same time,” said Darrell Jones, fair manager. “It’s the tradition of the animals, the food and the carnival, and you get all that wrapped up in one event.”
Bullride Mania with professional riders is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 3.
“It’s a really well-run show, and we’re guaranteed 24 riders,” Jones said. “There’s also mutton-busting for the kids, and that’s hysterical to watch.”
Grandstand shows will include truck and tractor pulls at 4 p.m. Sept. 4; semi-truck pulls at 7 p.m. Sept. 5; quad drag racing at 7 p.m. Sept. 6; compact demolition derby at 7 p.m. Sept. 7; vans and V8 demolition at 7 p.m. Sept. 8; and KSR Motorsports Monster Truck Show at 8 p.m. Sept. 9.
“The demo derbies are huge and big draws for us, and it’s usually standing room only,” Jones said.
He said the fair exposes people, especially children, to the agriculture of the county.
“Most of the time, this is probably the only place where a lot of kids can see cows, pigs and goats,” Jones said.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Amber Marie at 5 p.m. Sept. 4 and Jeff Corle at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 in building No. 3.
The $10 one-price ticket includes parking, rides, grandstand shows, livestock and agriculture events and exhibits.
“The fair is a family-friendly atmosphere, and there’s something for everyone, so we hope people will come and support us,” Jones said. “We’ve put all new doors on the barns over the summer, and we’re trying to make it look better and nicer for everybody.”
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.cambriacofair.com.
