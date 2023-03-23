JOHNSTOWN, Pa. –Dig out your best beach attire and head on out to the party.
Alternative Community Resource Program will hold its 16th annual Beach Party fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“We have fun doing this each year, and our hope is to bring the community together for a fun night while also raising money for multiple projects and activities that we have going on at ACRP,” said Julianna Wright, marketing coordinator for ACRP.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Sons of Beaches Band.
The band has a combined more than 100 years of experience with members who have performed together as part of a nationally acclaimed Jimmy Buffett tribute band.
While continuing the tradition of paying homage to Jimmy Buffett, Sons of Beaches Band puts a tropical twist to country and rock favorites by Zac Brown Band, Kenny Chesney and The Eagles.
“We are very excited to welcome a new band this year,” Wright said.
“It’ll be exciting for the people who have been coming back year after year to experience something different.”
Happy hour will be held from 7 to 8 p.m., with the band starting at 8 p.m.
Ace’s staff will cook cheeseburgers, barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, pizza, pierogies and chicken fillets.
No outside food or drinks will be permitted.
In keeping with the island and beach theme, there will be hula hoop and limbo contests, and prizes will be awarded.
Prizes will also be awarded for the best-dressed tourist, best parrot-head hat and best-decorated table.
“Judges will be walking around the entire time scoping things out,” Wright said.
“It was pretty competitive last year, especially with best-dressed tourist, so I’m hoping to see some more competition this year. It was a lot of fun last year because a lot of people participated.”
In addition, there will be a basket raffle with items donated by local restaurants, businesses and ACRP staff.
“We have some really great items and it’s a variety,” Wright said. “There’s something for everybody.”
Proceeds will benefit ACRP’s community programs and services.
Wright said the beach party typically attracts 300 people a year.
“We hope people will feel a sense of community while knowing all the proceeds are going to a good cause,” Wright said.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information or to order tickets, call 814-535-2277, ext. 3004, or email jwright@acrpkids.org.
