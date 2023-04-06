JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An area organization is celebrating its centennial anniversary with a special exhibition.
The Johnstown branch of the American Association of University Women’s “AAUW Empowering Women for a Century” exhibit is on display through May 30 in the second-floor galleries at the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“It’s an astounding fact that in 1923 there were enough college-educated women in Johnstown to start a chapter of the American Association of University Women,” said Georgia Yeager, AAUW Johnstown branch co-president.
“We decided we needed to celebrate in a big way. I think the AAUW is a well-kept secret in Johnstown, and we wanted our name to be out there and for people to realize what the AAUW does for the advancement of women and girls.”
The exhibit includes posters and portable pop-up displays along with timeline banners that run from 1923 to the present.
“They highlight all of the significant moments in that 100 years,” Yeager said.
Showcased are the branch’s literacy efforts, school programs, STEM events for girls, used book sales, scholarships for high school and college/university students, volunteer projects and its social action.
There are three glass cases with artifacts donated by AAUW members.
“We also have a glass case that has a couple mannequins dressed in 1923 dresses, so that’s a neat touch,” Yeager said.
“There’s a third dress we have set up where people can stand behind it and have their picture taken, so you can have your picture taken as a 1923 woman.”
There also is a section addressing where the Johnstown branch is headed as the organization moves forward.
“There is 100 years of tremendous history in this town of women achieving wonderful things for their community,” Yeager said.
“We want to recognize that the American Association of University Women is committed to advancing equity for women and girls.”
The hope is people seeing the exhibit will have a better understanding of AAUW’s mission and what the Johnstown branch has achieved in its 100 years.
“As we move forward, the AAUW is still as strong as it was 100 years ago, and we’re still working for the benefit of women and girls,” Yeager said.
Admission to the museum is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students.
For more information, visit www.aauwjohnstown.org.
