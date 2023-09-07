JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Raise a glass to a good time and a great cause.
The 10th annual Sandyvale Wine Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, 80 Hickory St. in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.
The event is a fundraiser for Sandyvale, with proceeds going toward its annual operating expenses.
“Sandyvale typically doesn’t do any projects unless we have funding for them, so in order to do improvements, we need that funding,” said Diana Kabo, president of Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy.
“Even just mowing is very expensive, with the cost of gasoline and the upkeep on the lawnmowers.”
Funds will assist with replacing the deck on a donated building at the front end of Sandyvale, along with the development of the Daniel & Marcia Glosser Memorial Gardens at Sandyvale.
This year’s festival will feature 16 Pennsylvania wineries and distilleries that will offer tastings of their products.
Participants include Bushy Run Winery, Laurel Mountain Winery, Juniata Valley Winery, Woody Lodge Winery, Allegheny Cellars Wine, Wine O’Clock Somewhere Winery, Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery, La Vigneta Winery, The Winery at Wilcox, Armstrong Valley Winery, Chapel Hill Winery, Bella Terra Vineyards, Burnt Timbers Winery, Salem Spirits, Two Birch Winery and White Valley Distilling Co.
“We have certain wineries who tell us they’ll always come back to Sandyvale’s wine festival. They just love it,” Kabo said.
“The newer wineries bring people back to experience different wines they haven’t tasted before.”
A VIP wine tasting will be held at 1 p.m. and feature a variety of wines and hors d’oeuvres.
The festival also will feature 18 craft and merchandise vendors, as well as food vendors.
In addition, musical entertainment will be provided by the Kenny Blake Trio and George Byich throughout the festival.
Free wine bags will be given out to the first 500 people, and attendees will receive complimentary wine glasses for the tastings.
Kabo said the festival attracts around 1,500 people each year.
“People will taste some really wonderful Pennsylvania wines and distillery products in an atmosphere that is so appealing,” Kabo said.
“It’s an outdoor event in a beautiful garden where you’ll experience a pleasant afternoon.”
Cost is $25 per person or $20 each if purchasing two or more tickets before Saturday. Tickets will be $30 at the door. Designated driver tickets are $10 at the door only.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.sandyvalememorialgardens.org, and also at Visit Johnstown, 416 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Photo identification must be presented at the gate prior to entry.
In conjunction with the festival, “An Evening in Tuscany Wine Pairing Dinner” will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy.
The wine dinner will be catered by Balance Restaurant, whose chef, in partnership with multigenerational wineries from Italy, Portugal, Argentina and California, will craft an exclusive and unique four-course meal that will be paired with exclusive wines from the renowned vintners in those regions.
The menu will feature fresh produce and herbs that have been grown in the Sandyvale greenhouse.
The dinner links generational farmers and winemakers to the work that goes on in the gardens of Sandyvale.
“We have new reservations every year for people who have heard about the dinner and want to come and experience it because it’s really unique,” Kabo said.
“You learn the history of each of the wineries and the practices they use for sustainable agriculture, so it’s an education as well.”
Cost for the dinner is $110 per person or $100 per person for a table of eight.
A limited number of tickets are available at www.sandyvalememorialgardens.org.
