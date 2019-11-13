A Concurrent Technologies Corp. subsidiary and a Washington, D.C., company have been awarded a $1.6 million contract to expand occupational safety and health support for the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.
Enterprise Ventures Corp. has already been helping to establish standard practices and training for the Air Force through a similar project and will now work with prime contractor 1st American Systems & Services to do the same for the Air National Guard, Enterprise officials wrote in a release to media.
Enterprise has hired six additional employees with industrial hygiene backgrounds to work on the project, the press release added.
The company now employs 110 people, according to Mary Bevan, a spokeswoman for Enterprise Ventures, and its larger parent, Concurrent Technologies Corp.
Enterprise Ventures Corp. was formed to transfer “advanced technologies” developed and created by CTC to industrial clients.
The $1.6 million contract was awarded by 711th Human Performance Wing of the Air National Guard Installation Occupational and Environmental Health Support Services.
A base contract runs through July 2020 with an option period possible that may extend the task to 2021, company officials said.
