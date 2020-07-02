Enterprise Ventures Corp., EVC, has been awarded a competitively bid contract to provide technical expertise to aid in the modernization of the infrastructure of the U.S. Air Force depots.
The total value of the award is expected to be $1.4 million.
Along with the prime contractor, Integral Consulting Services Inc., EVC will build on its work for the Air Force Sustainment Center Logistics Directorate (AFSC/LG) and its predecessor functions in the Air Force Materiel Command.
Enterprise Ventures Corp. (EVC) is a wholly owned affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corp. (CTC).
