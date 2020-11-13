It’s time to get back to dancing.
The Johnstown Concert Ballet has officially resumed its classes, and enrollment is open for new students who have an interest in classical ballet.
Classes are being conducted by lead instructor and artistic director Carla Prucnal, along with Eden Mishler Ihrig and Bethany Thomas, alumni of the company.
“We haven’t held classes since March due to the COVID, we did several sessions in the summer, but that was only for the most senior dancers, so we’re really looking forward to starting again and working with the younger children,” Prucnal said. “I miss seeing them and it’s been a long, hard haul.”
Classical ballet classes offered range from pre-ballet for 3- and 4-year-olds to senior company for high school students.
Students will be placed into appropriate classes based on their age and skill level.
Those interested in enrolling should email info@johnstownconcertballet.org.
This year, the company is expanding its curriculum to include its once a month Saturday Intensives.
Designed to improve the strength, technique, versatility and stage presence of ballet dancers, the classes include acting for dance, ballet technique, modern, tap, jazz, conditioning and repertoire.
“We’ll have guest teachers coming in for our dancers and they are going to give a class that is not taught by our company,” Prucnal said. “This is fun for the girls, not only are they able to work with someone who teaches different technique and style, but someone who is affiliated with a professional company.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, classes are all practicing social distancing, and masks are recommended for students and required for instructors.
In addition, students have the option for in-person classes or to take them virtually.
Those who register for virtual classes will receive an email with a link that will enable them to participate in classes from their homes.
Due to the pandemic canceling the annual “Nutcracker” performance, the ballet company will present 25 years of performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 on Atlantic Broadband, Channel 9, and it will continue the celebration of the local holiday tradition.
Performance excerpts from past years will be compiled into one production.
“This will be from 2011 to 2019, and we’ve chosen different dances and performances that would be most interesting for the audience,” Prucnal said.
“It’s going to be a very beautiful performance, and we’ve tried to show what our dancers have looked like over the years and how we’ve changed production and choreography. It’ll give everyone a chance to see how the ballet has become more professional.”
Prucnal said it’ll be a performance that everyone would like to see.
“This is kind of a Christmas gift to the city because we can’t be there for you this year, but we want you to be in touch with us,” she said. “We’re hoping to come back bigger than ever with a production in the spring.”
For additional information, visit www. johnstownconcertballet.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.