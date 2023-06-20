SALISBURY, Pa. – A southern Somerset County bridge has reopened following a crash earlier this month that damaged its guide rail.

Somerset County Commissioners announced on Monday that Engle Bridge is open to traffic again following a two-week closure.

The 52-foot-long Engle Bridge carries Engles Mill Road over a steep hillside and Piney Run in Elk Lick Township near Salisbury Borough.

The bridge had to be closed due to damage from a tractor-trailer accident on June 6.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

