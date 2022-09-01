JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Broken bleachers at the Westmont Hilltop School District's newly renovated Price Field have been fixed, Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said on Thursday.
Brackets under six rows of stands broke during the Aug. 23 football game – the first night football game for the district.
Administrators alerted Stadium Solutions, which installed the bleachers, about the issue the next day and that group contacted the manufacturer, GT Grandstands. The response included replacing all of the support brackets on the home side of the complex.
"We immediately jumped on it," Stadium Solutions design engineer Mark Klopfer said. "I don't want there to be any question if things are going to be OK."
Crews were pulled from other jobs to complete the repair work this week, he said.
What caused the weld on the aluminum supports in the bleachers to fail is still undetermined, but GT Grandstands will conduct an analysis to find out.
Klopfer said "speculatively" he thinks there were "just a few bad welds" that broke and that this has never happened before.
No one was injured when the stands buckled and game workers were immediately notified of the issue and blocked off the areas, Mitchell said.
"The structural components of the grandstand were not impacted," he said.
These grandstands – an I-beam under-structure design – were inspected prior to the stadium's opening and no problems were found, although Mitchell said it was later discovered that one bracket had broken after the dedication ceremony on Aug. 19.
Still, "the situation came as a surprise," the superintendent said.
The visitor stands are an angle frame design so there's no concern for a similar fault and no need to replace anything on that side of the field, Klopfer said.
