Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.