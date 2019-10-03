BEDFORD – Kate’s Real Food, producers of small-batch energy bars made from organic ingredients, announced an expansion Wednesday, with plans for a new facility in Bedford.
The new facility will enable the company to increase production from 1 million bars to 12 million bars per year and excess capacity that will allow it to accommodate other firms in co-packing arrangements.
According to a press release from Kate’s Real Food, the company is co-owned by founder Kate Schade and CEO Bruce Thaler, a Pennsylvania native, who identified Bedford as a good place for the company to grow.
Kate’s Real Food was founded in Jackson, Wyoming, in 2010 and soon moved over Teton Pass to Victor, Idaho.
The factory in Victor houses about a dozen people in production, along with company executives. The new 20,000-square-foot facility in Bedford will employ more than 30 people.
“We are excited to expand our operations in Bedford,” Schade said. “The biggest obstacle that we face at Kate’s is our limited production facility here in Victor. We are ready for greater exposure and ultimately getting more bars in the mouths of people who want them.”
The Bedford facility doesn’t signal the end of Kate’s longtime home in Idaho. The Kate’s offices and smaller production will remain in Victor, in addition to serving as Kate’s “test kitchen” for product development.
The Bedford County Development Association (BCDA) announced the addition of Tram Bar Co-Packing LLC to the Bedford County Business Park in August and identified Thaler as a developer, business owner and former dentist residing in Altoona.
“We have limited production capacity at our Idaho facility,” Thaler told BCDA in August.
“With our expansion into the grocery store market, we need to produce millions of bars annually. This move will greatly enhance our production capabilities and enable us to meet our growing demand.”
The new facility will be located on a 3.24-acre lot in Bedford County Business Park. The total project cost for real estate, machinery and equipment is $4,126,000, according to BCDA.
Kate’s Real Food produces hand-rolled, organic energy bars in six flavors.
Thaler said what distinguishes Kate’s Real Food from other companies “is the use of certified organic ingredients, sweetening the bars with all-natural honey, unlike the artificial sweeteners that are pervasive in the industry, and, keeping our ingredient list short and understandable.”
The bars are currently sold on Amazon, in specialty and convenience stores, at ski resorts, in bicycle shops and direct from the company’s website.
Construction by Ventura Construction Services is scheduled to begin this fall and expected to be complete in 2020.
BCDA says the project has been funded through a combination of equity, bank financing and state programs., including Enterprise Bank, Hometown Bank and Marion Center Bank with private bank financing.
For more information on Kate’s Real Food, visit www.katesrealfood.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.