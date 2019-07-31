A Somerset Borough man and woman were jailed on Wednesday after police accused them of using drugs while caring for two young children, according to court documents.
Somerset police charged Stephanie Lynn Kimmel, 35, of the 400 block of West Main Street, and Matthew William Gyorko, 62, of the 200 block of East Main Street, with endangering the welfare of children, court documents indicate.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a reported intentional drug overdose at a West Main Street home on Tuesday. Gyorko allegedly led officers to the basement, where they found Kimmel lying on the floor.
Police said in the complaint that Kimmel was lethargic and kept falling asleep as they tried to wake her up. Kimmel told police she took a handful of sleeping pills and used suboxone strips, according to the complaint. Gyorko allegedly admitted to officers that he had used a gram of methamphetamine the previous day.
Two children, aged 7 and 18 months, were present in the home, according to the complaint.
Kimmel and Gyorko were arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $10,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.