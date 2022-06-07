JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Just in time for Juneteenth, the new federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black people, fresh paint has been applied to the “End Racism Now” message on Main Street in downtown Johnstown.
Volunteers did the work on Monday after two years of traffic and weather had faded the original bright yellow letters.
The message was originally painted in 2020 soon after the incident in which George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer – setting off protests across the nation.
“We wanted to make sure that this was not something that was just done one time and then it goes away,” Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, said. “We feel the message is that important that it should continue to stay on the street.”
Johnstown City Councilman Ricky Britt said the special road paint was paid for through donations, not tax dollars.
Several individuals contributed money and time to the project, including NAACP Johnstown Branch, Unity Coalition, artist Norman Ed, Redeemed Men of God, Flood City Youth Fitness Academy, Greater Johnstown School District, Boost Mobile, Johnstown Recreation Director Tony Penna Jr., Public Works Director Jared Campagna and other city employees.
“It means a lot to me, and it should mean a lot to the city,” Britt said. “But the beautiful thing about it was to see all the children that came down, and how they bonded together and were so happy to put it down.”
GJSD Superintendent Amy Arcurio added: “As always, when our city needs our assistance, our Trojans show up and roll up their sleeves to lend a hand.
“Extremely proud of our students and staff who continue to promote equity in our city and share this important message from Johnstown. ‘End Racism Now’ should resonate out of our valley across the commonwealth and throughout the nation.”
