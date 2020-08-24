To make job postings stand out, it helps to think in nontraditional ways.
One local information technology company recently advertised that it was seeking candidates for the position of “Back-Office Ninja.”
The job description read: “Full-time, education Bachelor’s Degree, Skills CPA Accounting... Do you like working in the shadows? We aren’t necessarily looking for mercenary agents, but we do need a highly skilled expert in helping to make our business run. Much like the other kind of ninja though, discipline, execution (of tasks that is), and attention to detail are a must.”
That position was created by Sourceree, an Ebensburg-based company specializing in software development, cyber security and supply-chain intelligence.
The online job posting gained attention and was filled quickly, said company Operations Director James Selapack.
“And that’s her title,” he said. “We don’t put ourselves in typical boxes. We try to be true to who we are.”
The back-office ninja works primarily with the director of finance to help manage some of the day-to-day accounting activities such as budgeting, payroll, insurance, invoicing, financial status reports and general mid-level accounting tasks, Selapack said.
‘So much great talent’
While some industries susceptible to COVID-19 shutdowns may be having trouble finding job applicants, information technology companies including Sourceree are among the industries that have fewer hiring issues.
At Sourceree, the person who accepted the back-office ninja job had previously worked in the tourism industry – where the risk of future shutdowns due to COVID-19 may be higher, Selapack said.
“By and large, the pandemic only caused a quick skip in the work we do, as people took their computer monitor to their houses,” he said. “This year so far, we’ve hired eight people, and six or seven of them were hired since the pandemic started.”
Aside from offering interesting job titles, Sourceree has gained unsolicited job applicants from creating a transparent social media presence, Selapack said.
In addition, the company has drawn heavily from work-force development agencies including Pa CareerLink of Cambria County and Johnstown Area Regional Industries.
“Believing in the area to get connected to great people,” he said. “We’ve had so much great talent come through the CareerLink program’s job transitions, internships and training. They’ve connected us with the right people.”
For Sourceree, hiring is a continuous process.
Founder and President Adam Murphy said the company is planning to launch a software product that will require hiring employees to conduct research and analysis, which they can do from home on flexible schedules.
“We hope this job will enable people to work from home while taking care of children on different schedules because of COVID-19,” he said.
That project may come to fruition later this year, he said.
‘Looking to change jobs’
JWF Industries has hired some professional employees since March and plans to fill 20 production positions in the new year, President Bill Polacek said.
In the post-pandemic economy, JWF and perhaps the manufacturing industry as a whole have also had less difficulty than other industries in attracting workers.
“I think we will be receiving our normal level of applicants as we prepare to hire in the new year – maybe higher than normal, as folks who got laid off are looking to change jobs more than they were eight months ago,” he said.
JWF supplies several different sectors. If one market goes down, another goes up, Polacek said.
Through the pandemic, the defense sector has been doing well, he said.
JWF also supplies equipment for oil and gas transportation, as well as the renewable energy industries and commercial equipment builders.
“Some manufacturing sectors are slow because of COVID-19,” Polacek said, “but top-tier customers are looking at suppliers like us and saying ‘We will focus on giving you business.’ ”
He said customers are narrowing their supply chains to areas that may be safer during a pandemic.
“We are blessed to have a great work force and low COVID-19 rate,” he said of the Cambria-Somerset region.
“That is going to be a competitive edge for local businesses, and I think it will attract new ones.
