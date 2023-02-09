EBENSBURG, Pa. – Changes in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) may bring the program to a close sooner than expected and force Cambria County to stop accepting applications, officials said Thursday.
According to county Controller Ed Cernic, since the second round of the program started in the fall, less than half a million dollars has been dispersed.
Last year, the county was required to send more than $4 million from its first round of ERAP funding back to the state so it could be redistributed to areas that were using their allocations up more quickly. At the time, Cernic said his office appealed the ruling but it was denied.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 included funding for states to establish emergency rental assistance programs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Pennsylvania received approximately $569 million to administer assistance to renters, landlords and utility providers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic insecurity.
The county received more than $8 million in funding to administer beginning in April 2021.
The county had received $6.9 million from the second round of ERAP funding that was to be used through 2026.
Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith noted that the program was slow-moving in the beginning and maybe could have been handled differently.
Tracy Selak, program administrator of Cambria County Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention, explained that the department was just made aware of the change after a call with the state about a week and a half ago.
“The reason they’re doing this is because basically how it works is if they hit a certain threshold, the state does all the expenditures, then they are able to get additional federal dollars for the ERAP program, which the state gets an administrative portion of those dollars,” she said.
She added that the department was told to suspend taking applications for the program and begin calculating the amount of applications. Currently, there are about 1,000 applications, Selak said, which includes renewals.
Moxham resident Joseph Taranto, who owns rental properties, said that he has seen the failures and benefits of the program. According to Taranto, he has spoken with people in other areas where the applications are processed in a matter of weeks.
He explained that landlords are told that they are not allowed to collect any money from tenants while their applications are pending and asked if there was a way that the landlords could be given notice in writing.
County officials noted that, once approved, funds are released in several days.
Applications are also taking months to be approved. Officials noted that when some applicants do not hear back quickly, they apply again, which adds time to the process.
Selak added that time is also added to the process when an applicant is taken to district court for an eviction because that takes the applicant to the front of the list.
Last April, the county hired an accountant to help employees from Cambria County BH/ID/EI process applications. The hire came after instances of fraud were found in applications from the first round of funding.
The amount that the county would lose from its allotment due to the change in the program is unknown.
