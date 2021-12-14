SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County approved a $3.5 million plan Tuesday to enhance its emergency radio system.
The move answers a call by a number of the county's emergency responders, who have been pressing for improvements since the system debuted in 2017.
As approved Tuesday, the plan calls for Motorola to add two new towers to the seven-tower system with the goal of reducing communication "dead zones."
"Out topography is too rugged to ever have 100% coverage – unfortunately," President Commissioner Gerald Walker said. "But we've worked diligently to get the biggest enhancements we could afford with this money."
The vote was welcomed by Meyersdale Fire Chief Mike Miller, who represents one of several departments that have pressed for upgrades.
Miller is all too familiar with some of those dead zones.
Earlier this year, he tried to radio for backup on a barn accident – only to discover he didn't have a signal, he said.
"I know it can't be perfect," he said. "But I appreciate the commissioners taking the plunge to correct some of these problems. It's a big step in the right direction."
Commissioner Colleen Dawson said the $3.5 million investment was designed to address many of the worst trouble spots – including parts of Laurel Ridge's western slope and the county's southern and eastern tiers.
That doesn't mean those areas will be problem-free, the commissioners said.
But there should be far fewer "pockets' where problems exist, EMA Director Joel Landis said.
Motorola will add new sites – one in the eastern side of the county in Allegheny Township and the other to the south, he said.
The $3.5 million plan will also replace more than 1,200 fire, police and EMS radios – both hand-held and mobile units for patrol cars, ambulance and fire apparatus.
The modern radios will enable responders to continue communicating wirelessly on the 800 mhz, multi-county system, Landis said.
A backup system "switch" will also be added to prevent disruptions in Somerset County, even if redundancy safeguards already in place shut down, he added.
Motorola's Randy Howell told county officials that efforts could be underway in late January to get work started.
But lingering supply-chain issues could be a deciding factor on when the new tower sites switch on.
Landis noted a microwave transmitter ordered for the communications system over the summer still hasn't arrived.
"It's a real problem right now," he said. "It's held up that project for five months, so there's no telling what it could mean for (this project)."
The county is using American Rescue Plan funds to cover the radio system upgrades.
