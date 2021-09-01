Storm safety

Roadway tips

• By state law, when your wipers are on, your headlights should be on.

• Avoid driving on flooded roadways.

• Slow down and watch for roadway debris such as fallen trees and tree limbs, downed power and utility lines. Washed-out pavement, fallen rocks and other debris can also cause issues.

• Avoid standing water and ponding on roadways.

• Consider an alternate route based on areas known to flood before leaving your home.

• Check your vehicle battery, tire tread depth, lights and fluid levels and keep your gas tank at least half full.

• Carry an emergency travel safety kit to include a flashlight, first aid supplies, cellphone charger, jumper cables, gloves, boots, blanket and bottled water.

At home

• Know your utility hotlines. For Penelec, call 1-888-LIGHTSS to report outages and downed lines.

• Do not try to remove trees or limbs from power lines.

• Check on elderly neighbors.

• In stormwater-prone basements, move important belongings to higher ground.

• Check sump pumps to ensure they are working properly.

Source: PennDOT, Public Utility Commission