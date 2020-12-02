Newly released federal data show hundreds of emergency Paycheck Protection Program loans went to help the smallest of Johnstown businesses as they fought through the COVID-19 economic shutdown.
The U.S. Small Business Association previously released only information about the larger businesses that received loans of more than $150,000.
Under court order, the SBA this week released details showing the many smaller businesses that received loans nationwide.
The data show forgivable loans less than $150,000 went to 840 businesses with Johnstown postal codes to pay people in a total of 5,000 jobs that were paused through the shutdown earlier this year.
Through the emergency program, which was authorized by Congress in March and closed in August, the SBA allocated forgivable loans based on a business’ payroll size.
There were 96 small businesses that received loans of that size in the 15901 ZIP code encompassing the city of Johnstown, Cambria City, Prospect, Woodvale, Conemaugh and Kernville.
Businesses in virtually all industries received the loans, the data show. Law firms, financial firms, wholesale, retail, food and hospitality, manufacturing and construction are a just few categories.
In the 15902 ZIP code area including Moxham and Hornerstown, 88 small businesses received loans.
In Richland, Geistown and other parts of the 15904 area, loans went out to 311 small businesses.
And loans were given to 240 businesses in neighborhoods of Westmont, Southmont Ferndale and others in the 15905 ZIP code.
In Brownstown, the West End and the whole of the 15906 ZIP code, 62 businesses received loans.
Vinco, Mundys Corner, East Conemaugh, Nanty Glo and the rest of the 15909 postal area had 38 small businesses receive PPP loans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.