Numerous emergency crews were called out during and following a storm that swept through the area Thursday after 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service station in State College issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cambria County that was in place until 7:30 p.m.
Damaging winds and hail were expected.
Several reports of trees and wires down came in throughout the area, according to Cambria County 911.
There was one vehicle accident due to hydroplaning on Eisenhower Boulevard in Johnstown, but no injuries were reported.
Additionally in Johnstown, parts of Franklin and Goucher streets and Plainfield Avenue were closed to traffic while crews worked to clear the area.
