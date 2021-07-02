Emergency crews responded to a rollover accident of an SUV in the westbound lane of Route 56 Friday around 4 p.m.
Upon arriving at the scene near the Widman Street exit of the Johnstown Expressway, the call was upgraded because first responders discovered the two passengers were trapped in the vehicle.
No injuries were reported in that incident, Cambria County 911 officials said.
However, the roadway was reduced to one lane for roughly an hour which caused a back-up of traffic and led to a two-vehicle accident near the Solomon Run Road on ramp.
One person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center from that incident.
Emergency crews reopened the roadway around 5:15 p.m.
