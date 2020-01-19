One person was transported to UPMC Altoona on Sunday following a crash on Route 22, Cambria County 911 officials said.
The accident was reported on the highway’s eastbound lane at 10:05 a.m.
According to a Cambria County 911 supervisor, the vehicle rolled over before coming to a final rest along the corridor.
Cresson and Lilly fire departments were sent to the scene and Cresson Township police were investigating the incident, the supervisor said.
Efforts to reach Cresson Township police for comment were unsuccessful Sunday.
