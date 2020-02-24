Three people were transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment following a crash on Bedford Street.
The accident occurred at Adams Street near the road’s intersection with the Route 56 bypass, Cambria County 911 officials said in a release to media.
The crash slowed traffic in the area before crews were able to clear the scene.
Johnstown Fire Department and ambulance services from 7th Ward, West End and Upper Yoder all responded.
