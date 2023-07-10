1st Summit Bank has created a scholarship fund in memory of Elmer Laslo at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Donations from the organization, its board members, and its employees have raised nearly $30,000 to create a permanent endowment that will continue to honor Laslo and support opportunities for higher education.
Laslo was named president of 1st Summit Bank in 1977 and continued to serve the organization until his death in January.
The fund will provide an annual award to a student who is pursuing a degree in business or a related field, including economics, finance and accounting, and who also displays a strong history of volunteerism.
Eligible applicants should attend a high school located within the 1st Summit Bank market area in Blair, Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
The application will be available at cfalleghenies.org/scholarships when the next scholarship season opens in October.
Donations to the fund can be made online at cfalleghenies.org/fund/laslo-scholarship-fund or by sending a check to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, 216 Franklin St., Suite 400, Johnstown, Pa. 15901.
