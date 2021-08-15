JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A fundraiser was held Sunday at Lorain Borough Park to help raise money for those with disabilities.
The Johnstown Elks Lodge 175 hosted its annual charity event, Cruise Classic Xll.V, to benefit the Pennsylvania Elks Home Service Program.
“It’s for patients with developmental disorders like cerebral palsy,” said Ray Egnot, Elks member and event chairman.
The $5 entry fee helps fund the program. Cars kept rolling in from noon to 4 p.m.
“At last count, we had 145 vehicles,” Egnot said. “I’m very pleased and happy with that.”
Daniel Dunsten, who suffers from spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, is the program’s Honored Child of the Year.
Fourteen-year-old Dunsten joined the gathering with his parents, Bill and Holly Dunsten, of Windber.
“He’s coming along very well,” Holly Dunsten said. “He’s the joy of our lives.”
Daniel Dunsten enjoyed talking with people and having his photograph taken under the pavilion. He is beginning his first year in high school, but said he has some reservations.
“I’m a little nervous with the delta variant of the COVID-19,” he said.
He said he is getting vaccinated and remains hopeful.
“This young man represents all the patients and the clients who are enrolled in the program,” Egnot said.
