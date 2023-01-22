JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The flood control basin along Elk Run in Stackhouse Park is restored and once again functioning properly after years of neglect, officials said.
Ligonier Construction Co. workers removed approximately 300 tri-axle truck loads of material from the catchment area at the end of Norton Road that had become clogged with sediment, trees and brush.
The land is now flat and clear behind the small stone dam that controls heavy flows with a spillway.
The remediated system will be able to hold back and slowly release water during storms, according to officials.
In the recent past, debris was preventing the basin and dam from operating correctly, which led to occasional flooding in the city’s West End and negative inspections by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Protection, said Johnstown Public Works Director Jared Campagna.
“Obviously, it provides more stability for residents downstream for that to be functioning properly, as well as it keeps us in the good graces with the Army Corps and DEP,” Campagna said. “Should a flood event occur again, it doesn’t impact our ability to apply for funding.”
Johnstown City Council had been exploring ways to fix the basin as the sediment and overgrowth expanded.
“I was really pushing that for years, ever since that massive release of floodwater going down through the West End (a few years ago), the whole way down to Broad Street, flooded a lot of basements, flooded a lot of places that never saw a flood like that before,” City Councilwoman Marie Mock said.
The financially distressed city previously could not find the funds to do the work, but was able to use part of the federal American Rescue Plan money it received for COVID-19 pandemic relief to pay for the $213,000 project.
“Certainly one of the smaller aspects of the ARPA plan, but certainly still important, was dealing with some of the stormwater issues here in town,” Assistant City Manager Alex Ashcom said. “We’re happy to have that done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.