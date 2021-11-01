EBENSBURG – Those looking to dispose of old electronic devices such as televisions and computers will need to find another option.
Kris Howdyshell, executive director of the Cambria County Solid Waste Authority, said Monday that as of 3:30 p.m. Friday the authority will suspend its electronics recycling drop-off program operated at 507 Manor Drive in Ebensburg.
He explained that the authority receives funding from the Covered Device Recycling Act, which establishes a recycling program for certain covered devices; imposes duties on manufacturers and retailers of certain covered devices; provides for the powers and duties of the Department of Environmental Protection and for enforcement; establishes the Electronic Materials Recycling Account in the General Fund; and proscribes penalties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Howdyshell explained that the program allows the authority to provide the recycling at little or no cost depending on the device, but that the plants that process the devices are only contracted for a specific amount each year.
Since the pandemic, the number of older devices has increased and some of the devices, such as tube televisions, are not wanted by manufacturers because they cannot be reused, which makes it harder to remove from the facility.
“There’s just not as much of a market for the materials and the processors have not completely stopped processing materials, so basically what happens is we end up with getting backed up,” he said.
“We get a surplus of materials and our facility gets full and we can’t accept any more.”
Howdyshell said the backup has been compounded by individuals upgrading their televisions during the pandemic.
“It seems television equipment was on everybody’s list while they were inside for the pandemic,” he said.
According to Howdyshell, the authority provides the service because of the lack of free or low-cost recycl- ing of electronics provided in the county.
He said that some retail stores offer the service, but at a higher cost.
“Our choice as the authority is we would rather take stuff at a lower cost to residents,” Howdyshell said.
“We know that if we’re not able to offer that to a certain extent, there would be a lot of illegal dumping and we would end up having to clean them up that way at a much higher expense.”
The recycling is estimated to be on pause until mid-January, but is dependent on the authority’s processor.
Updates can be found on the authority’s Facebook page or website at http://www.cambriarecycles.org. Anyone with questions can call the authority at 814-472-2109.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
