Sunny. High 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 7:57 am
WINDBER, Pa. – An electronics recycling event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at Windber Public Library, 1909 Graham Ave., Windber.
Cash donations will be accepted.
Information: 814-467-4950.
Johnstown Magazine is a positive and forward-thinking monthly publication for the people of our region.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.