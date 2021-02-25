Cambria County Conservation District will host an electronics recycling event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cambria County Public Records Center, 1150 Wilmore Road, Ebensburg.
Items to be accepted at the event include laptop computers, tablets, towers, monitors, mice, connective cords, keyboards, printers, gaming consoles and devices, cellphones and chargers.
The items will be accepted free of charge and will be disposed of properly, including hard drives wiped safely and certified as such, according to law.
Residents are asked to send their contact information to Cambria County Conservation District through Facebook Messenger or by calling 814-472-2120 to receive further instruction for the collection.
Televisions will not be accepted at the recycling event. Residents with televisions to recycle are asked to contact the Cambria County Solid Waste Authority at 814-472-2109.
