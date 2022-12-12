JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – No injuries were reported after an electrical line shorted out, starting a fire to a home in the 1900 block of Florida Avenue in Stonycreek Township, on Monday, authorities said.
The accidental electrical fire broke out at 2:19 p.m. in the rafters of one of the bedrooms and spread to the insulation, Oakland Volunteer fire Chief Stephen Bendick said.
A contractor working at the scene called in the fire, and the home remains livable, he said.
Firefighters from Richland Township, Johnstown, West Hills Regional, Upper Yoder, Riverside, Dale Borough, Cover Hill and West Taylor fire departments also responded.
