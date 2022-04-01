An electrical fire destroyed a garage/shed on Shekomeko Lane in Upper Yoder Township on Friday, authorities said.
The fire broke out at 11 a.m. in the 200 block of Shekomeko Lane.
Gardening tools and Christmas decorations were inside the detached garage, West Hills Assistant fire Chief Dan Conway said.
One township firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, where he was treated and later released, Conway said.
No one was home at the time and a neighbor called 911, he said.
Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to the home. Crews from West Hills, Southmont, Johnstown, Richland Township and Conemaugh Township, Somerset County responded.
Upper Yoder EMS and Hilltop EMS also responded along with township police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.