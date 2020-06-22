Two families were displaced Thursday after an electrical fire torched a second floor bedroom at the duplex in Johnstown.
City fire Chief Robert Statler said a malfunctioning phone charger started the 11:27 a.m. fire in the 200 block of Golde Street.
The fire was contained to the bedroom, but both families were unable to return due to electrical issues, he said.
No one was injured. City firefighters, 7th Ward EMS and Johnstown police were at the scene. The Red Cross is aiding the families, the chief said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.