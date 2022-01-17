JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An electrical fire chased a Westmont family from their home on Sunday, authorities said.
A fire broke out at 9:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of Menoher Boulevard, West Hills Regional fire Chief Rob Tauber said.
“There was fire in the back of the house in the basement and worked its way up to the first floor,” Tauber said.
“We got a hose line to the basement and a second hose line to the first floor. We were able to contain the fire damage to the basement and the kitchen on the first floor.”
The family escaped unharmed and called 911. The cause appears to be electrical in nature, Tauber said.
“We caught it in time,” he said. “It could have been much worse.”
The two-story house sustained considerable damage, and the family is staying elsewhere, he said.
Firefighters from Johnstown and Richland, Middle Taylor, West Taylor and Upper Yoder townships responded, along with Southmont and Cover Hill.
EMS units from Menoher Heights and 7th Ward were at the scene.
