An electrical fire chased one man and his dog from a Stonycreek Township home on Wednesday sending multiple fire companies to the scene, Oakland Volunteer fire officials said.
The fire broke out around 2 p.m. in the garage area of the home in the 1500 block of Winter Street.
“When we pulled up on scene there were flames shooting out of the garage,” Deputy fire Chief Stephen Bendick said.
One person was home asleep at the time.
“He was able to get up and get his dog out,” Assistant fire Chief Josh Buchanan said.
A second person living there was working at the time, he said.
Buchanan said he spoke with a fire marshal about what may have caused the fire.
“We’re pretty certain it’s going to be accidental electrical due to the burn pattern, the fuse box and the wiring,” he said.
It took firefighters about one hour to knock down the fire, Buchanan said. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Richland Township, Johnstown and Dale and Windber boroughs also responded along with East Hills EMS and Stonycreek Township police.
