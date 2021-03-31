Penelec customers still navigating through COVID-19 financial struggles have another support source to help cover their energy bills.
Income-eligible FirstEnergy Corp. customers, including renters relying on Penelec to power their apartments, now can turn to the newly created Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) – a $25 billion assistance program through the U.S. Treasury.
“We understand many customers are in a difficult financial situation because of the pandemic,” said Michelle Henry, vice president of customer service at FirstEnergy.
“Customers who have lost income during this crisis may be eligible for assistance that was unavailable to them before, but some of those programs might not be available later, when overdue balances must be addressed.”
Penelec Spokesman Todd Meyers said the program was designed to help cover utility costs, in general. But for electricity customers the support can work alongside several other existing programs struggling Pennsylvanians already rely on for help.
That includes the state-administered LIHEAP program, which provides up to $800 for eligible customers for past-due bills.
The Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Program and Dollar Energy Fund also provide similar support.
Meyers said customers interested in receiving Emergency Rental Assistance support should apply as soon as possible because the program will halt once allocated funds run dry.
Tenants can apply, or landlords can apply on their behalf, for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and other companion programs online at www.compass.state.pa.us.
