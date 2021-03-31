Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.