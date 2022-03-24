SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County’s Board of Elections plans to vote Tuesday on a move that would permanently move Windber’s Precinct 4 voting location to the Windber Community Building.
Until now, the polling place has been located at the Polish Falcon Hall on 6th Street. Approval by the elections board would move the site for both primary races and November general elections to the community building, 1605 Graham Ave.
Any objections to the move must be submitted in writing prior to the meeting to the Board of Elections at 300 N. Center Ave., Somerset.
