Somerset County voters on Tuesday night picked incumbents Gerald Walker and Pamela A. Tokar-Ickes and newcomer Colleen R. Dawson to fill the three seats on the county’s Board of Commissioners.
Walker, a Republican from Stonycreek Township, won 11,977 of the 35,464 votes cast in the contest, or 33.77%, according to unofficial results posted on Somerset County’s website.
Dawson, a Republican from Stoystown, won 11,605 votes, or 32.72%.
Tokar-Ickes, a Democrat from Lincoln Township, won 7,061 votes, or 19.91%.
Democrat Daniel L. Hillegas was the odd man out, winning 4,772 votes, or 13.46%.
Reached for comment after election results were posted on Tuesday night, Walker thanked his supporters and indicated that he looks forward to working with Dawson and Tokar-Ickes during his second term as a commissioner.
“I said to everyone today, I have the same goals as I had four years ago when I ran,” he said. “I’m ready to go. I’ve got a great new team in place with a lot of experience. … I really appreciate the fact that the voters of Somerset County chose me to be the top vote-getter. That’s quite an honor in a county as vast as Somerset County.”
Dawson, the president of Stoystown Borough Council and the chair of the Somerset County Republican Committee, offered a “shout-out” to the other candidates and thanked her supporters.
“I want to thank the voters of Somerset County for their support and for entrusting me with the duties and the responsibilities of being one of their county commissioners,” Dawson said. “My supporters are amazing, and I would like to share this victory with them.”
Tokar-Ickes previously served four terms as a commissioner, from 2000 to 2015, before choosing not to stand for re-election in the 2015 cycle. She chose to seek a fifth full term in office this year; as the top vote-getter in the Democratic primary, she was appointed on May 24 to serve out the last few months of the term of the late Commissioner John P. Vatavuk, who died in January.
Reached for comment on Tuesday night, she thanked her voters, family members and friends for their support.
“I look forward to serving with Gerald and Colleen,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.