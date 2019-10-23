Three of four candidates for Cambria County commissioner had the opportunity to address the community during a forum hosted by the Cambria Regional Chamber on Wednesday at Ace's in Cambria City.
Republican candidate and Upper Yoder Township Supervisor Scott Hunt and incumbent Democratic Commissioners Tom Chernisky and William "B.J." Smith answered questions from Chamber members and the audience.
Republican candidate Jerry Carnicella was invited, but declined to participate.
Each candidate addressed his strengths, experience and response to anticipated countywide challenges for the four-year term that's up for grabs in the Nov. 5 general election.
Hunt spoke of his role on a township supervisor board that lowered taxes, purchased a building without borrowing money and renegotiated its garbage contract for lower rates.
"We could have spent that money on a lot of different things, but I felt it was important to give it back," Hunt said.
Smith and Chernisky said they've created a momentum by turning the county's previous general fund deficit into a surplus, addressing county-owned bridges that were structurally deficient and working to implement a plan to start tearing down blighted properties.
"We want to be responsible," Chernisky said. "We're practicing what we're preaching, and it's always been people over party."
Smith added: "I think I've proven myself over the last four years with what's been accomplished."
All three candidates expressed their support for expanding Cambria County's trails and advocating for additional passenger rail service between Pittsburgh and Johnstown, as well as finishing Route 219 from Somerset into Maryland.
"I have a good feeling about Cambria County right now," Smith said.
Critical challenges ahead include an overhaul of the county's 911 system and participation in the U.S. Census to ensure accurate population data on which to base the county's classification and state and federal funding levels.
No matter who is elected in two weeks, Hunt said collaboration is key to taking on those obstacles.
"If we don't work together, nothing's going to get done," he said.
Both Chernisky and Smith addressed their vote in 2016 to increase property taxes by 5 mills and eventually lower taxes by a half-mill in 2017 and 2018. Paying back the county's annual tax anticipation notice early, closing the county's underutilized juvenile detention center and refinancing outstanding debt have created thousands in savings, they said.
Chernisky said it was important to base the county's budget on an average tax collection rate of 92% instead of 97%, as had been budgeted in previous years, as well as seeking competitive bids for services.
At the township level, Hunt said his experience evaluating a budget line by line and regularly renegotiating contracts would translate well in the commissioners office.
As their campaigns come to a close, all three candidates said making themselves available to voters will be the focus.
"Meeting people is the most important thing," said Hunt, who said he has knocked on thousands of doors throughout the county.
Aside from fundraisers, Chernisky and Smith said they prioritize time out in the community in election years and non-election years.
"The campaign to me is every day," Chernisky said. "It's doing your job."
