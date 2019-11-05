Aside from a challenger's win in the District Attorney race, Somerset County's row officers kept their seats Tuesday.
Aside from a race for three auditor posts, no other countywide races featured challengers.
Clerk of Courts Rose Svonavec, Sheriff Brad Cramer, Recorder of Deeds Patricia Peifer and Register of Wills Sharon Ackerman all retained their seats Tuesday, unofficial results showed.
With Somerset's 68 precincts counted, Republicans Jerry Lyons and JoAnne Walls – who received 35% and 31% of the vote, respectively – and Democrat Shelley J. Glessner secured three auditor positions.
Glessner, of Lincoln Township, outpaced fellow Democrat Herb Moore at the polls, receiving 18.3% of the vote to Moore's 15.2%
In the District Attorney's race, Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser, was defeated by Windber area attorney Jeffrey Thomas Jr. Thomas received 60.2% of the vote to Strasiser's 39%, results showed.
