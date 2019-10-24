An Upper Yoder Township supervisor seeking a spot on the Cambria County Board of Commissioners says his experience, particularly working with others, is what makes him the candidate for the job.
Scott Hunt, a Republican, sought the same position in 2015, but now has put in more than a decade as a township supervisor. This role places him amongst those of different opinions and political parties.
"We don't get caught up in that because that's not why we're there," he said.
If elected, Hunt said he doesn't want "to spend the next four years fighting because you get nothing done."
"I'll work with whomever is elected to do what we have to do to better Cambria County," he said. "And that will always be my goal, no matter who I'm sitting next to."
Hunt, a Westmont Hilltop High School graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, said he decided to run alone and on his experience as a township supervisor.
"I wanted to win or lose on my own merit," he said. "I rely on my record as a supervisor. I'm proud of it. We've worked together, we've gone through obstacles."
Hunt said lowering taxes and garbage collection rates have taken place during his tenure. In addition, his position on the Chamber's recreational economy council has allowed him to inform businesses about the recreational assets Cambria County has to offer.
"These businesses can be anywhere, go anywhere," he said. "To me, it all comes down to quality of life."
Incoming companies want to know what's available to prospective employees outside of work, Hunt said, which is an opportunity to promote the trails, landmarks and recreational activities that already exist.
Although many speculate Cambria County's classification will lower as the result of the 2020 U.S. Census, Hunt said elected officials, business owners, residents and agencies have to be prepared for the chances of less funding, but also to collaborate toward solutions.
"I think those are aspects we have to be ready for," he said. "The hope is that we can make it better. We have to realize we're all in this together."
Hunt said Cambria County does have agencies in place making strides in its drug crisis, from the Cambria County Drug Coalition to the county's drug and alcohol program.
"(The drug crisis) didn't happen overnight, it's not going to be fixed overnight," he said, but a county commissioners' role "is not to decide who gets Narcan," an overdose-reversing nasal spray.
"The statistics are scary," about Cambria County's overdose and overdose fatality rates, Hunt acknowledged. "But that doesn't mean you don't stop working at it."
Oftentimes, Hunt said Cambria County has a false reputation for being a depressed area with no hope for improvement.
However, Hunt said he's seen self-starters getting involved in reversing that narrative and creating positive change.
"Good things are happening," he said. "We're making progress. We're headed in the right direction."
