EBENSBURG – Election night brought a shake-up across Cambria County's row offices Tuesday.
While four-term Controller Ed Cernic Jr. and Treasurer Lisa Kozorosky were able to fend off Republican challengers, District Attorney Kelly Callihan and Recorder of Deeds Ray Wendekier were defeated. Three more elected departments – the Clerk of Courts, Prothonotary and Register of Wills – will also see new leadership following a trio of veteran row officers' decisions to retire this year, unofficial results show.
With Cambria's 125 precincts counted:
• Cernic, a West Taylor Township Democrat, topped Republican Steve Dillon of Nicktown 52.3% to 47.7% for controller.
• Max Pavlovich, a Johnstown area Democrat, defeated Karen Kleinosky of Lower Yoder, 51.2% to 48.8% to replace veteran Clerk of Courts Susan Kuhar, who is retiring in December.
• In a battle for the Prothonotary's Office, Republican Lisa Pudliner Crynock of Mineral Point topped Carla Portash of Portage, a longtime first deputy in the office who was seeking to replace retiring Prothonotary Debbie Martella. Crynock's total of 19,378 votes appeared to be the most received by any county office-seeker in a race.
• Republican Melissa Kimla of Northern Cambria was elected to the Recorder of Deeds post, topping Wendekier, a Patton Democrat, 55.8% to 44.1%.
• In a race to replace longtime Register of Wills Patty Sharbaugh, Cindy Perrone, a Northern Cambria Democrat, defeated Ebensburg Republican Jared Bowling, 51.4% to 48.6%.
• Kozorosky, a Democrat, kept her seat as treasurer, collecting 53.9% of the votes cast to GOP challenger Teena Petrus' 46%.
• Callihan, the county's lead prosecutor since 2010, was defeated by Greg Neugebauer, a former part-time assistant DA who works for an Ebensburg law firm.
County-wide, Republican gained control of three row offices Tuesday in the contested races.
Two additional county row offices were unopposed.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, a Democrat, won reelection Tuesday after Frank Duca dropped out of the race this summer following an on and off challenge.
Longtime County Sheriff Robert Kolar also was reelected. He had no opponent this fall.
