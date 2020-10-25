Editor’s note: This is one in a weekly series of question-and-answer columns addressing questions from readers about voting and the many changes in the works leading up to the November election.
Q: When’s the deadline for applying to vote by mail?
A: This Tuesday, Oct. 27. With the election right around the corner, the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot – seven days before the election – is upon us.
By Friday, more than 2.9 million Pennsylvanians had requested mail-in ballots and about half of them had been returned to county offices.
With the election getting close, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said that voters ought to get their ballots in the mail as soon as possible. Concerns about late-arriving ballots have been one of the top points of controversy related to the state’s scramble to adjust to the deluge of mail-in ballots. The state Supreme Court has ruled that counties should accept ballots up to three days after Election Day. Boockvar said that voters should try to get their ballots in on time in case there is additional litigation on the subject.
As we get close to the election, the best bet may be to hand-deliver mail-in ballots.
Some counties have drop boxes, but all county election offices will accept hand-delivered mail-in ballots (as long as they are delivered by the voter).
Q: Did Iranian election-meddlers target Pennsylvania voters with intimidating emails?
A: Not that anyone’s reported. Boockvar said state officials are not aware of any reports from Pennsylvania voters about receiving voter intimidation emails that federal officials believe are linked to Iranian meddling.
The emails reportedly indicate that they are sent from members of the Proud Boys militia and threaten harm to Democrats who don’t vote for President Donald Trump.
“If voters receive any emails like this, robocalls, anything, alert your local election office or the distinct attorney,” Boockvar said.
“Voter intimidation is illegal under state and federal law. We will not tolerate it in Pennsylvania.”
Thursday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office will be working with county prosecutors to be able to respond if there are reports or fraud or voter intimidation leading up to and on Election Day.
“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy,” said Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch, president of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association.
“This collaboration will help ensure the continuation of a lawful, peaceful process where every vote counts,” he said.
Q: If a voter gets duplicate ballots can he or she vote more than once?
A: Doing so would be illegal, and state officials say the election system should prevent it.
Each ballot has a code on it, associated with the voter. So, as soon as the voter submits one ballot, any subsequent ballot wouldn’t be accepted, Boockvar said.
Q: Can I take a selfie when I vote?
A: Yes.
