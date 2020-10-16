Editor’s note: This is one in a weekly series of question-and-answer columns addressing questions from readers about voting and the many changes in the works leading up to the November election.
Q: Why did I get a mail-in ballot when I don’t remember applying for one?
A: Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said that state officials have gotten reports that some voters are puzzled because they’ve been mailed ballots when they don’t recall having applied for them. Pennsylvania is not one of the states that are mailing ballots to every voter, so people are only supposed to receive ballots if they request them.
But, there’s a bit of a catch.
The state does allow people to request to be placed on a permanent list of voters who will receive mail-in ballots every election.
Voters who have recently received mailed ballots without asking for them most likely had signed up to be placed on this permanent list at some point, Boockvar said.
“We’ve been sending emails and doing other forms of communication that this is probably what happened,” she said. Any voter who wants to confirm that should call their county election office.
Q: How much postage does it cost to mail a ballot?
A: None. While voters had to buy their own postage to mail their ballots in June, the state has agreed to cover the cost of postage for ballots in the Nov. 3 election. Of course, even this seemingly non-controversial move isn’t without, well, a little controversy.
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said that – coupled with the Supreme Court’s ruling that ballots should be accepted up to three days late if they are postmarked by Election Day – the move to cover the cost of postage “is problematic.”
The problem?
Because people aren’t buying stamps, Republicans worry that there won’t necessarily be a postmark to indicate when the ballot was mailed.
That raises the possibility that voters could deposit their ballots after Election Day, knowing that there is at least a chance that it would arrive at their county Election Office by Friday, he said.
Boockvar said that even without a stamp, the postal service should still be putting a cancellation stamp on the envelope indicating when the ballot was mailed.
Q. The state’s ballot tracker seems wrong, what gives?
Boockvar said that a report that there have been problems where the state’s ballot tracker isn’t accurate. State officials believe the problem has generally been that county workers have been logging information in the database incorrectly.
“The ballot status tracker doesn’t always reflect precise dates or information. We are working with the counties, this is all brand-new,” she said.
State officials have been holding training sessions to make sure workers know how to make sure the information is being logged into the tracker appropriately, she said.
If you want to check the ballot tracker, do so at https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/ballottracking.aspx.
Editors note: If you have a question about the election or voting that you’d like answered in this column, submit it to jfinnerty@cnhi.com.
