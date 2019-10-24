Somerset County Commissioner Pamela A. Tokar-Ickes says her years of experience and her record of making hard decisions qualify her for another term in office.
“Experience matters,” the Lincoln Township Democrat told The Tribune-Democrat during a recent interview. “As a tenured commissioner, I have experience for the position. I have a love for the position, and I have a true desire to be here. I work hard every day in the interests of all the residents of Somerset County.”
“I am not afraid to make hard decisions – and those decisions are not always popular. I think if one looks at my record, one will see that I have made unpopular decisions. I have been able to justify them, and I’m willing to approach this job in the next four years as I have each and every day that I was fortunate to serve.”
Beginning in 2000, Tokar-Ickes served four consecutive four-year terms as a commissioner before choosing not to stand for re-election in the 2015 cycle. She spent much of the past four years as the director of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ Somerset County Community Funds, but chose to seek a fifth full term in office this year.
“I missed it,” she said. “I think county government is a very unique organization. … There are challenges each and every day. There’s not a day that you walk in that you know what your day’s actually going to look like. It’s something that I gravitated to, and I’m pleased to be back.”
Tokar-Ickes led a field of three Democrats in the May primary election, earning 40.65 percent of the 6,446 votes cast. As the top vote-getter in the Democratic primary, she was appointed on May 24 by the county’s president judge to serve out the last few months of the term of the late Commissioner John P. Vatavuk, a Democrat, who died of cancer in January.
“Over the period of time from when I first took office in 2000,” she said, “we have seen economic challenges both nationally and, obviously, locally. As a result, you see changes in the funding that’s available from the federal and the state government, and because county government is so reliant on those funding sources, it has been a major challenge from start to finish to meet the growing obligations of county government.”
Noting that one of the major responsibilities of a county government is “providing services to the immediate community,” Tokar-Ickes said that the opioid crisis and other social issues have strained Somerset County’s ability to provide some of those services. That trend is exacerbated by the county’s difficulty recruiting and retaining social services caseworkers, corrections officers and other employees. It’s a trend that is noticeably more severe today that when she left office four years ago, she said.
“We have a hundred children in placement today,” she said. “When I left, we had several dozen, but not a hundred. We had maybe, max, ten women in the county jail. Last week, we had 37. You can see the increase in the caseloads for our caseworkers. You can see the impact through the Area Agency on Aging of individuals that are needing those supports, particularly in light of the fact that we’ve got many grandparents raising grandchildren.”
In addition to ensuring that law enforcement agencies and the district attorney’s office have the resources they need, Tokar-Ickes said, it’s the job of the county commissioners to find ways to keep providing social services. To that end, they’ve launched what she described as “a significant recruitment and retention program” targeting caseworkers and are continuing the county’s “very active role” in programs such as Somerset County Drug-Free Communities, among other initiatives.
“There is no easy solution,” she said. “We don’t have the answers, but we certainly are working on law enforcement, human services, and with our local school districts and the community to address it.”
Tokar-Ickes said she has been a participant in efforts to identify potential funding sources for the completion of four-lane U.S. Route 219 between Meyersdale and the Pennsylvania-Maryland border. She recently visited U.S. Rep. John Joyce in Washington, D.C., to talk about how infrastructure legislation could potentially fund the Appalachian Development Highway System, of which that U.S. 219 section is a part, she added.
“When you are in public office in Somerset County, you are advocating for Route 219,” she noted.
Other infrastructure issues on which the commissioners are working, she said, include efforts to pipe water to some county communities, to partner with townships and boroughs to address blighted properties and to “work through the details of a federal grant that was received to extend broadband (internet) service to our industrial parks.”
Tokar-Ickes said she firmly believes the county must soon “get really serious about our jail situation.”
“Back in 2004, we were told that our jail was sunsetting,” she said. “That building was initially a car dealership that was re-tooled into a jail for 47 people. They double-bunked it, which took us up to 87. I believe our census was at about 150 a couple weeks ago. … I think we have to start talking about looking at our jail population – looking at the facility and how we can project where we need to be in five to 10 years – and if that results in a building project, that process will take us there.”
If re-elected, she said, she will strive “to continue the agenda that I have followed throughout my tenure, and that is really to encourage economic development (and) workforce development,” to “work with our education partners where we can” and “to look inward and try to keep county government as strong and as thriving as we possibly can.”
