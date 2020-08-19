Election offices across the country, including in Cambria and Somerset counties, expect to receive a historic number of mail-in ballots during the 2020 presidential general election, a process that will obviously be affected by the U.S. Postal Service’s ability to function.
But, right now, the USPS is the subject of a political battle between the Democratic and Republican parties, less than three months away from Election Day – when millions of voters will be wanting to avoid going directly to the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans contend that changes made under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a mega-GOP donor – including cutting overtime, providing early-retirement options for some workers, establishing a hiring freeze on managers, reassigning or displacing 23 executives, and removing mailboxes – have been done as cost-saving measures for an agency that lost about $9 billion last year.
Democrats argue those moves were made – many within the past few weeks – in a attempt to hamper mail-in voting, which is perceived to benefit their party. A recent Monmouth University poll found that 72% of Democrats and 48% of independents, but only 22% of Republicans, are very or somewhat likely to vote by mail in the general election.
“The election offices have been put in the middle between the parties – us and the post office,” said Tina Pritts, Somerset’s director of voter registration and elections.
Pritts and Shirley Crowl, director of Cambria County’s election office, encouraged voters to move quickly in order to avoid any possible hangups, with Oct. 19 being the last day to register and Oct. 27 the deadline to request a mail-in.
Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day, whether through the mail or dropped off in person at a county elections office.
“All that I have heard is that they are saying the mail will be slow,” Pritts said. “We haven’t changed our advice to any of the voters that when you receive your ballot, vote it and return it in the mail or drop it off here in the office right away.”
‘Get the job done’
Somerset sent out more than 7,000 mail-in ballots in the primary, the first election when commonwealth residents could request mail-in ballots without cause, as opposed to the past when the process was for absentee voters only. Cambria had approximately 14,000 ballot requests.
“Things went very well in the primary,” Crowl said. “The mail went the way it was supposed to. The mail was out. It was delivered. It came back to us. We didn’t really have any issues at all in the primary with the mail. … We did a lot of prep work. We prepared for the election. We had guidance from the state. We had guidance and support from our commissioners and from our solicitor. Everybody worked together to get the job done. There was a lot of prep involved to make it run as smoothly as it did.”
Looking toward the general election, Crowl said: “At this point, I’m confident that the mail will be delivered, and our mail will come back and we’ll count just like we did in the primary.”
While small-town post offices and election offices prepare to deal with the mail-in ballot process, the parties are debating – and fighting over – the issue in Washington.
House Democratic leaders support legislation to allocate $25 billion over three years to the Postal Service as part of coronavirus relief, while also advocating for an additional $3.5 billion in supplemental funding for election resources.
“Now, if we don't make a deal, that means they don't get the money,” said President Donald Trump, a Republican, who has repeatedly questioned the security of mail-in voting. “That means they can't have universal mail-in voting, they just can't have it. So, you know, sort of a crazy thing. Very interesting.”
Addressing politics
Some Democrats took that to mean the president wanted to hold up the funding in an attempt to hurt the mail-in voting process and possibly lay the groundwork for an excuse if he loses to Democratic Party nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.
“(Trump is) basically telling the American people, 'If they get the money for mail-in ballots, and the ballots arrive, and the right to vote is upheld, I'll lose the election, therefore I'm not going to fund the Post Office,'” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, said, during a telephone interview on Monday. “The clarity of that statement is so alarming. He basically says, 'I can't win if people get their ballots.'”
Casey added: “If the board of governors and others are saying the Post Office needs $25 billion, we should appropriate $25 billion, just like we've appropriated lots of dollars for all kinds of important priorities in the pandemic and the jobs crisis.”
Joseph Antal, president emeritus of the Pennsylvania State Association of Letter Carriers, said Trump's accusations about fraud are “propaganda.”
“I think what you have is you have a president who is a little worried that he may not be reelected,” said Antal, an Ebensburg resident and former Cambria County Democratic Party chairman. “He's a politician. This is where it all started. That's what the problem is.”
Likewise, Republicans have accused Democrats of politicizing the issue.
Funding, 'mismanagement'?
The House Oversight Committee has called for an emergency hearing about potential White House interference in the USPS, inviting DeJoy and Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert Duncan to testify.
“To be a responsible steward of taxpayers dollars, my responsibility, my legislative responsibility is that we shouldn't continue to bail out the mismanagement of the United States Postal Service,” said U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, during a telephone interview. “And it's outrageous that (Speaker of the House Nancy) Pelosi would bring the House back into session not to pass more relief for struggling American workers or for struggling American business, but instead to bail out a horrifically mismanaged government agency. Pelosi's really showing her true cards here, that she's willing to put the far-left partisan wish list ahead of the needs of the people.”
Joyce said he supports the “incredibly hard-working men and women whom I respect” with the USPS, but thinks the agency has “suffered from mismanagement” and is “ill-equipped for the future.”
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's office said that the Republican senator “does not support even the insinuation of hindering or manipulating a governmental entity for political purposes.”
“That being said, the United States Postal Service is funded through April of 2021,” according to the statement sent by Toomey's office. “It also has access to a $10 billion loan fund that was established by the Treasury Department via the CARES Act and it is likely that the next COVID-19 bill will provide even more direct assistance. If there are supply chain issues that are causing medicines and financial aid to be delayed, that needs to be addressed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.