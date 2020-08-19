Katie Makin (right), 18, of Johnstown, practices making her vote count Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, as Cambria County Election Director Shirley Crowl watches at Sargent's Stadium at the Point. The D-S 200 Ballot scanner was on hand at the New Orleans vs. New Brunswick AAABA game for local fans to try to get accustomed to using the new machine before election day.