The upcoming general election will bring a new clerk of courts to Cambria County for the first time in 20 years.
Susan Kuhar, who was first elected to the position in 2000, announced her intent to retire earlier this year.
Kuhar, who has 40 years of experience in the courthouse, directs an office that keeps adult criminal records, issues licenses for bail bondsmen and private detectives, appoints minor and major inspectors for election polls and handles constable identification cards and filings.
Republican Karen Kleinosky, of Lower Yoder Township, initially announced her intent to seek the position, but withdrew in August.
The Cambria County Republican Committee nominated Paul Seitz to run in Kleinosky’s place.
Seitz, of Geistown, sought one of two Republican nominations for Cambria County Commissioner in the spring primary, but lost by three votes to Scott Hunt, of Upper Yoder Township, for the second nomination.
Seitz said more than 30 years of sales and business development experience, especially his work with a variety of software systems, would make him a good fit for clerk of courts.
“I’m confident I have the experience to handle those systems,” he said.
Along with his professional experience, Seitz pointed out nearly two decades involved in Geistown Borough government as a council member, vice president and mayor.
During his time in local government, Seitz said he earned skills and understanding on how government can best serve residents.
Seitz, a lifelong Cambria County resident, is a graduate of Bishop McCort High School, earned a degree from Penn State University and currently works as an employee relations specialist with Phoenix Rehabilitation and Health Services.
On the other side of the ballot, Democrat Max Pavlovich, of Johnstown, is seeking the position based on his legal, legislative and administrative experience.
A graduate of Richland Area High School, Pavlovich is a lifelong Cambria County resident who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Pavlovich has worked as a legal assistant for attorney John Kuzmiak, was a legislative assistant for state Rep. Carl Metzgar, and also has experience in construction and as a counselor with Johnstown’s Summer in the City program. He is currently an administrator for a local personal care facility.
“The voters of Cambria County are looking for the best-qualified candidate to carry on the excellent work of the current officeholder, Susan Kuhar,” Pavlovich said.
Pavlovich said his work history has tasked him with communicating with state department heads, preparing for state audits and helping seniors and their families with a highly regulated healthcare facility.
“I have experience handling sensitive confidential documents in large quantities, while also being able to navigate multiple computer systems to ensure their safekeeping and proper filing,” he said.
Pavlovich said Kuhar and her staff have modernized the office and that he’s confident he can make a smooth transition into the position.
In 2004, the state took over the criminal docket computer system to create a streamlined filing process across every county.
In 2013, Kuhar’s staff began scanning criminal docket filings, which the state began integrating two years ago. Last year, her office began allowing registered attorneys to file motions electronically from anywhere.
The office started accepting electronic payments in 2010, allowing the public to make fine payments online.
In 2014, electronic payments for bail began.
“I intend to continue the trend of modernization and explore other pathways to increase efficiency,” Pavlovich said.
