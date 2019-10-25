Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees will be the only candidate on the ballot for his office in the upcoming general election.
However, just a few months ago, Lees had two opponents.
Republicans Frank Duca, a Johnstown funeral home director, and Gregory Jones, a Johnstown restaurant owner who previously spent 15 years in mortuary affairs for the U.S. Army, both made announcements earlier this year about their intent to seek the position.
Duca announced in April that he planned to withdraw from the May 21 primary, but that withdrawal came after the state deadline to remove his name from the primary ballot.
Duca eventually defeated Jones for the nomination and then withdrew from the race in August. The Cambria County Republican Party did not nominate a replacement for Duca.
Lees, a Democrat, has spent the past 18 years in the coroner’s office as a deputy, chief deputy and now full-time coroner.
During that span, Lees said he’s investigated or supervised more than 10,000 death investigations across Cambria County, including more than 1,300 trauma deaths and more than 70 homicides.
Lees, a Stonycreek Township resident, said he feels a calling to the job, which includes investigation of sudden and violent deaths to determine their cause and manner.
“To me, we owe it to the deceased and their families to do whatever it takes to get those answers,” he said.
Lees is a former Oakland Volunteer Fire Company chief who started as a per-diem deputy in the coroner’s office in 2000 before he was appointed by then-Coroner Dennis Kwiatkowski to serve as chief deputy in 2008.
When Kwiatkowski retired in late 2015, Lees was elected to replace him.
Lees oversees a staff of 11 people and an office caseload that averages 1,800 death investigations annually.
“You must have certification, knowledge and experience in forensic science, (firearm) ballistics, accident reconstruction, fire investigations, blunt force trauma injuries ... just to name a few,” he said. “This isn’t the profession for on-the-job training.”
Lees said he’s campaigned on accomplishments he’s proud of, including the continuation of the Cambria County Suicide Prevention “Yellow Ribbon” Program, which has seen teen suicide rates drop since it debuted in 2002.
The program’s message – that suicide is “a permanent solution to a temporary problem” – is shared to public school students across the county each year, while a memorial service and balloon release is held each fall.
Similar programs have also been delivered to military men and women, because suicides among their ranks have risen in recent years, he said.
“I also sit on the Cambria County Drug Coalition panel,” said Lees, noting the county has seen a reduction in fatal overdoses since the comprehensive coalition’s formation two years ago. “I have testified in front of the Senate multiple times, telling our lawmakers about the drug problem we are seeing in Cambria County.”
He said he also serves on the county’s Elder Abuse Task Force, Sexual Assault Response Team and holds seminars for local police, fire and EMS responders to educate them on crime scene preservation.
Lees is one of just 14 nationally certified coroners in Pennsylvania and, in 2017, his office became one of six in the state to become certified by the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners.
Auditors delved into how the staff processes crime scenes, take photographs and conduct their external exams before granting the accreditation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.