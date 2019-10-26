Somerset County District Attorney Lisa L. Lazzari-Strasiser is campaigning on her experience as she seeks a third term as the county’s top prosecutor.
“What I am really campaigning on is over 25 years of experience in the criminal justice system,” she said during a recent interview with The Tribune-Democrat. “I spent 18 years in Cambria County as a public defender – appointed and was chief the last seven – and then ran for office and have been a prosecutor for eight, so my entire legal career has been in criminal law.”
“Even though I’ve been in the courtroom for that long,” she added, “there is not a week that goes by that I am not faced with a new issue. … I’ve put together a stellar staff that have significant experience, and I have shown my commitment to the community. As chief law enforcement officer, my goal is to keep it safe to raise our children, a safe place for our elderly, to make a living and support your families.”
The Quemahoning Township Democrat will face off against Republican challenger Jeffrey L. Thomas Jr., a general practice attorney for the Johnstown firm Silverman, Tokarsky & Forman LLC, in the Nov. 5 general election.
During her career, Lazzari-Strasiser said, she has handled over 50 jury trials, either as a defense attorney or as a prosecutor. She also cited her experience as an administrator as a plus – she previously ran the public defender’s office in Cambria County and is now tasked with overseeing staffing and budget issues for the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office – and pointed out her endorsement by Lodge 62 of the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents state troopers in Somerset, Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
Asked what accomplishments she’s most proud of during her eight years in office, she said she was “on the ground floor” of the effort to get the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center “under a single roof,” thereby improving the county’s ability to assist children who have allegedly been abused.
“We have the ability to forensically interview them once,” she said, “so it’s not the police, the prosecutor, the (Children and Youth Services) worker. … We have been able to build that unit out to house our therapists – they can come in for treatment. We have the ability for the parents to also engage in therapy, so we’re really excited about it.”
She also recently started a transition of the office from relying on part-time district attorneys to employing a fewer number of full-timers, a move designed to cut costs and to improve efficiency, she said.
That ongoing restructuring is expected to be complete within the next six months.
Among the cases her office is currently prosecuting are “multiple felony assaults, felony sexual assault on children, and then just run-of-the-mill DUIs, retail thefts,” she said, adding that her office “will hit 1,000 cases by the end of the year.” The “busy” workload means that she’s in the courtroom as often as her assistants, she added.
“If the court is open for criminal session, I’m in the courtroom,” she said. “I don’t have the luxury of (being) an administrative district attorney – and I wouldn’t want to be, anyway. I love the courtroom.”
Somerset County currently has two pending cases in which the death penalty is a possibility, both of which involve alleged homicides committed by inmates at SCI-Somerset. The defendants in those cases are Dale Michael Wakefield, who allegedly killed his cellmate at the prison in January of 2018, and Paul Jawon Kendrick, who allegedly killed a corrections officer in February of 2018.
“After seeking the death penalty on both at formal arraignment, I requested the attorney general’s office to take (over) prosecution of the Wakefield case because of resources,” Lazzari-Strasiser said. “I have three full-time attorneys and two part-time (attorneys), and there was just no way that we could send two capital cases through the system, so they are now prosecuting the Wakefield case, and we have Kendrick … slated for the January term of court.”
Lazzari-Strasiser says she sees progress being made in combating the opioid epidemic in the county. She is a member of a Somerset County Drug-Free Communities subcommittee that aims to “go out and at least try to educate our community about what really is going on,” she said.
“We have really integrated a serious education treatment program for the schools, for the kids, which I think helps,” she said. “As of January of 2017, we have a full-time diversionary Treatment Court which focuses on those that have been charged criminally because of addiction.”
On the other hand, methamphetamine use is “on the rise, terribly,” she said, adding that one in every three Somerset County DUI arrestees who have their blood drawn for testing have methamphetamine in their blood.
Responding to Thomas’ stated plans to establish a Veterans’ Court in Somerset County, Lazzari-Strasiser said that it’s up to the county’s president judge, not its district attorney, to decide whether to institute such a program and that she is already working to connect military veterans who are charged criminally with the services they need. She added that she is “insulted” by any implication that her office isn’t treating veterans correctly, noting that her son is a Navy SEAL.
“We decided that our need for Somerset, based on the numbers, was for addiction treatment,” she said. “We certainly can’t run two diversionary courts, so as a result of that, I have implemented what is considered an informal Veterans’ Court. We have all the services that are plugged in for Treatment Court that also can serve our veterans.”
Asked about Thomas’ position that the district attorney’s office should take more drug cases to trial and make fewer plea deals, Lazzari-Strasiser responded that “it’s not as easy as it sounds” to win a guilty verdict in a jury trial.
“What I’ve tried to do is get something out of the case,” she said. “If I can’t get the highest-graded offense, on a guilty plea, you get something and you start to build the record on someone.”
TV shows such as “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” have raised the standard of proof many jurors require before they’ll vote to convict, she said. In addition, jury nullification is a real phenomenon in trials on charges such as drug delivery resulting in death, she said.
“Television has really changed what the expectation of the jury is,” she said. “They want forensics. They want video. They want all the stuff from CSI, and that’s not really the real world for us. We have someone who says what I saw, what I heard. ... There are still a lot of people that think, ‘Even though you sold the person heroin and fentanyl and it killed them, they were the intervening cause of their death because they took it.’
“That’s not what the law says
– it says, ‘If you sell a person the drug and it kills them, you’re responsible.’ ”
And jury trials strain the resources available to her small office, she said. While numbers vary from year to year, she estimated that the office has averaged about three jury trials a year during her tenure.
“A jury trial basically kidnaps the office,” she said. “It’s hijacked for the period of time that you have to put that trial on. Your staff is involved – I always require two attorneys in the courtroom when there’s a jury. It really puts it at a stand-still.”
